Kye Rowles: Hearts complete 'exciting transfer' of Australia international on 3-year deal

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, joining from Central Coast Mariners in his homeland for an undisclosed fee subject to visa approval and international clearance.

Rowles was a key target for Hearts as they look to strengthen following the exit of John Souttar and the club's return to European football after last season’s third-place finish.

“This is an exciting transfer for us and one that everyone has worked really hard to get over the line," manager Robbie Neilson told the club’s website.

“Kye has a fantastic reputation in Australia and his talent has seen him rise to the top of the game.

“To get another international player in the door is a big coup and I’m really looking forward to working with him. Hearts is the perfect place for Kye to continue his development and I believe he is someone who can help improve the team.”

Rowles joins fellow Aussies Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin at Tynecastle Park and recently made his debut for the national team having represented Australia at youth level and at the Olympics.

“We’ve obviously had success in the Australian market so having identified Kye as a target it was a no brainer to try and bring him to the club," sporting director Joe Savage said.

Hearts have signed Australia centre-back Kye Rowles. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

“He’s clearly a very talented player and he has the potential to get even better, and I think we’ve all seen that Hearts can provide an environment for players to flourish, which is why Kye has chosen us as the best place to continue his career despite late attempts from other Scottish clubs to get involved.

“Kye fits the profile of player we want to attract to this club and I’ve no doubt the fans will take to him, like they have with Cammy Devlin and Nat Atkinson, once he pulls on that maroon jersey.