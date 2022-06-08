Kye Rowles: Hearts boss Robbie Neilson reveals latest on signing target and why he is 'excited'

Manager Robbie Neilson confirmed the club’s excitement over the player’s talent but revealed the deal is not done until a visa has been granted via the Governing Body Endorsement.

The 23-year-old has made more than 100 appearances in the A-League.

He would be the latest Australian to make the move to Tynecastle Park, following Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin.

Neilson told Hearts podcast Scares Around the Funnel: “We've agreed the contract, signed the player but it just needs to go through the GBE now which is the panel that allows us to get the visa to get him in. It’s not quite done but we're very hopeful that will get over the line.

“Really, really good defender. Athletic, young, good on the ball left-sided as well so gives us a bit of balance. I think he will do very, very well for us and I’m really excited about bringing him over.

"Having spoken to Nick Montgomery, his coach over there, who I know as a friend of a friend, he thinks he can play down in England. Championship, potentially Premier League, so if we can get a guy of that level in here I think he will do very well for us and I’m excited to see what he brings to the group.”

Rowles has progressed to become one of the most highly-rated defenders in Australia following impressive performances for his club side.

Kye Rowles is close to joining Hearts. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

He was handed his debut for his country last week in a friendly with Jordan before starting the crucial World Cup AFC play-off win over the United Arab Emirates. The 2-1 victory set up an intercontinental play-off with Peru for a place at Qatar 2022.

Neilson has already added Alan Forrest to his squad for next season as he looks to increase it to 24 players, while popular Austrian midfielder Peter Haring has signed a one-year contract extension with an option for a further year.