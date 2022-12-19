Kilmarnock's 19-month Premiership away hoodoo and the clear weakness which is in need of fixing

It is now more than 19 months since Kilmarnock last won a Premiership fixture away from Rugby Park, what proved to be a redundant 2-0 victory at Hamilton Accies on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

A trip to Tynecastle Park seemed like the perfect location to end such a hoodoo. After all Killie had won six of their last seven against Hearts in Gorgie and 12 of the previous 17 meetings. An impressive record which would have ideally been repeated as Ross County lost to St Johnstone and Dundee United were inactive due to a postponement at Livingston.

Defeat to Robbie Neilson’s men, 3-1, leaves the season’s record at one point from nine away fixtures and just two goals, not helped by Innes Cameron picking up a hamstring injury in the warm up, replaced by Bobby Wales.

“It needs to be addressed,” said Taylor. “We've just got to look at Motherwell on Friday, go there and get the three points and put an end to it. We are aware of it but we don't want it to become a problem. We'll address it and move forward.

“We knew they've got good players, they are a good side and when they play like that with the rotations and stuff they can be a handful for anyone. In the first half they were really good. I thought the second half we came into it and it is disappointing we didn't get the equaliser when we were on top.

“We had a bit of a change of shape, go tighter to our men and be in a position to close them down instead of being in between like we were in the first half. It was to make more of a game of it and I thought we did that in the second half.”

Sitting 11th in the Premiership table, it is not hard to see where a key problem lies. Thirteen goals from 17 games with seven coming from defenders, including four from Taylor.

“Scoring is great but not in a losing performance, just disappointing we didn't capitalise, get the equaliser and kick on,” he said. It's not too bad for a centre half but I prefer the three points. We've got good enough players who can play that position, I'll stay at the back for now.”

