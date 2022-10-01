Key Hearts recruitment figure exits for exciting role with Mexican club

A key figure working under sporting director Joe Savage, Brown has taken up a role with Mexican side Monterrey.

He is now director of soccer analytics at one of Mexico’s biggest clubs.

Brown joined Hearts in May 2021, moving from Rangers where he was head of academy analysis. He has previously worked with the Scottish FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a busy transfer window, I made the decision to embark on an exciting new challenge, and I'm excited to be the Director of Soccer Analytics for @Rayados,” he posted on Twitter. “Didn't expect to be leaving @JamTarts so soon, but only have great things to say about the club.

"Working with Joe, Will [Lancefield, head of recruitment], the gaffer, and all the staff was an absolute pleasure

"I now get to watch on as a fan as the club embark on their European adventure.”

Hearts have recently advertised for a technical scout and data analyst.

Advertisement Hide Ad