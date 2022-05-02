'Just don't touch me' - Hearts striker Liam Boyce frustrated by missed chances and spat with Ross County foe

Peter Haring and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson console Liam Boyce at full time after the goalless draw with Ross County. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Which is why, while there was disappointment that Liam Boyce was unable to convert either of the goal opportunities that came his way, and which would have given Hearts all three points against Ross County, there was no need for panic.

This Hearts side have already secured third place in the league and the Northern Irishman’s self-admonishment illustrates the drive and the standards that have allowed them to do that.

“It wasn’t even just the chances. My decision making on the day was poor,” said the club’s top scorer with 16 goals so far this season. “I had the chance to play Gino [Josh Ginnelly] in at one point and even the pass was poor. It was just one of those days, you take it on the chin and move on.

“You always want to score goals and I’d be more worried if I wasn’t getting chances, but when you get chances like that you have got to take them.

“The first one I’ve tried to go under him [County goalkeeper, Ross Laidlaw] at the near post, because he went down really early, but the second one is one of the easiest finishes you will get in football.

“I took a good touch, and it was sort of stuck under my feet. I should have realised I had time to take another touch and then curl it in, but it’s just one of those things and when it’s happening like that you just need to keep getting in and getting chances and one of them will go in.”

But if he was frustrated by the misses, he was also annoyed by a first-half coming together with Alex Iacovitti.

“You can say what you want on the pitch. Everybody talks. But just don’t touch me. Simple as that.

“I don’t even think my Mum would grab me by the head, so nobody else can.

“I spoke to him afterwards and he was alright.”