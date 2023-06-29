All Sections
Josh Ginnelly says leaving Hearts was one of the hardest decisions of his career after turning down an offer to renew his contract with the Tynecastle club.
Matthew Elder
Matthew Elder
Published 29th Jun 2023
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST
 Comment

Hearts insist they made the “best possible offers” to retain the 26-year-old forward, whose contract expired on May 31, but Ginnelly has decided his future lies elsewhere with reports of interest from the English Championship as well as Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa.

Ginnelly emerged as a key player for Hearts last season, hitting the net 13 times 41 appearances, after suffering an injury-hit first two seasons at the club following his permanent move from Preston on the back of a loan spell in the 2020-21 campaign.

Hearts confirmed his departure on Thursday morning before the Englishman took to Twitter to post an emotional farewell message to fans.

Josh Ginnelly has left Hearts after turning down a new contract offer. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Josh Ginnelly has left Hearts after turning down a new contract offer. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
"This has been one of the toughest decisions I've had to make but after taking time to reflect I've decided it's time for a different challenge,” he wrote.

“I'm so proud to have played for this amazing club and I feel so proud to look back and see how far we've come over the last three years. I've made friends for life in the teammates that I've met along the way and it's been an absolute pleasure to have played alongside you all.

“Thank you to all of the staff who coached me through injuries and helped me through one of the toughest times of my career."

Ginnelly also had a special message for Hearts employee Clare Cowan – the head of football operations – and one of the longest serving employees at the club with over 25 years of service.

“I also wanted to say a special thank you to Clare Cowan,” he added. “Hearts wouldn't be Hearts if it wasn't for you. I wanted to say publicly that I hope you know how appreciated you are.

“Finally, thanks to all of the fans that have stuck by me throughout. You made my time at Hearts and I'll forever be grateful for the uplifts and constant support, some fan base.”

A Hearts statement read: “We can confirm that Josh Ginnelly will not be returning to the club.

"His contract expired last month and despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he has decided his future lies elsewhere.

"We wish him all the best with his next move.”

