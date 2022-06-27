Jorge Grant: Hearts announce signing of attacking midfielder on 3-year deal from Peterborough United

The 28-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal.

Grant becomes the club’s fifth summer signing and has travelled to Spain to meet up with his new team-mates.

Manager Robbie Neilson was keen to add to his attacking midfield options.

Grant is capable of playing different midfield roles but is best on the front foot with an excellent scoring record at both Notts County and Lincoln City.

“I’m really pleased to get Jorge in as we continue to build our squad for a historic season,” Neilson told the Hearts website.

“He’s an experienced player who will bring dynamism and guile in the final third of the pitch and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“The squad is starting to take shape but we’re not finished yet and I hope that in the weeks ahead we can continue to add quality to it.”

Jorge Grant has joined Hearts. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Seventeen goals for Lincoln in the 2020/21 season prompted Peterborough to sign Grant last summer.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’re all delighted to be able to get Jorge over the line and have him join us out in Spain.

“He’s a really talented player and one we identified a while back as someone who could add value to the team, so to get him in a maroon shirt is great.