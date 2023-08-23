Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy has stressed that failing to find a place for Jorge Grant in his 25-man squad to face PAOK Salonika does not necessarily spell the end of the midfielder’s Tynecastle career.

The 29-year-old has recently been linked with a move away from Hearts. The speculation has been fanned by the decision of McAvoy and Technical Director Steven Naismith to cut the player from the European squad ahead of the Conference League play-off tie's first leg at Tynecastle on Thursday night.

Peter Haring has also been left out but is absent due to injury after rolling his ankle.

“We have a squad to pick from and Jorge has been unfortunate but that is competition and it's great to have that,” explained McAvoy.

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant has been left out of the squad for the Europa Conference League play-off tie against PAOK. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Asked specifically about Grant’s future, McAvoy denied the decision meant the player’s time at the club was drawing to a close.

“He is still part of the squad, we've told him that,” he said. “We've just got to make our decisions in terms of the legal requirements (for a 25-man squad) you have got. We've sat as a group and worked through it.”

McAvoy admitted Hearts, who enjoyed a memorable win over Rosenborg at Tynecastle to go through last week, will have to reach new heights against PAOK, who began their Greek Super League season with a 3-0 win over Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.