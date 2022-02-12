David Martindale outlines mitigating circumstances as Livingston's Scottish Cup hopes hit skids at Hearts

Beaten Scottish Cup finalists last season, Livingston manager David Martindale said there were contributing factors, not excuses, for his side’s inability to make the quarter-final stage of the same competition this season.

By Moira Gordon
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 7:41 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

But, although his men still ran Hearts close, forcing a penalty shoot-out, he gave credit to Hearts for getting the job done,

“It’s a sore one. I feel sorry for the players but I don’t buy into the idea that penalties are a lottery. It’s about ability and mentality and Craig Gordon is an imposing figure in the opposition goal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

“I thought over the piece, Max [Stryjek] had a save from a glancing header. We had two outstanding chances in the first half and then [Scott] Pitman hit the inside of the post and it fell back into Craig Gordon’s arms.

Livingston manager David Martindale explained some of the factors behind his side's defeat to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I wasn’t convinced the ‘goal’ we scored was offside - I might be wrong, I’ve not seen it back. But we created the better chances albeit Hearts dominated possession.”

And the Livingston gaffer added that the preparation had been far from ideal.

“I’m not making excuses but we left Ross County at 10pm on Wednesday and it was a five-hour bus journey. We got stuck in traffic, there was four inches of snow, there was a lorry jack-knifed on the motorway and we were stuck in that queue for an hour and a half. Then the boys are getting in their houses at 4 or 5 am and we were back in training that day for massages, recovery and ice baths.

“But the boys still did more than enough to nick it in 90 minutes.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

David MartindaleLivingstonRoss CountyCraig Gordon
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.