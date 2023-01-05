'It's not in our hands' - Hearts wait for Wigan decision over Stephen Humphrys' recall clause

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has admitted he could be powerless to prevent Stephen Humphrys’ returning to parent club Wigan this month.

Stephen Humphrys celebrates after scoring for Hearts in the 3-0 derby win over Hibs on January 2. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Neilson is hoping the side currently bottom of the English Championship do not trigger an early recall clause in the striker’s season-long loan deal. The forward scored his third goal for Hearts in the 3-0 derby win over Hibs on Monday after more than two months out injured and has become a fans’ favourite since his arrival in the summer.

Asked if any moves were afoot to land Humphrys on a permanent contract, Neilson said: “He’s got 18 months left at Wigan so it’s not something we would do just now but potentially in the summer, we might look at that.

