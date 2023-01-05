'It's not in our hands' - Hearts wait for Wigan decision over Stephen Humphrys' recall clause

Neilson is hoping the side currently bottom of the English Championship do not trigger an early recall clause in the striker’s season-long loan deal. The forward scored his third goal for Hearts in the 3-0 derby win over Hibs on Monday after more than two months out injured and has become a fans’ favourite since his arrival in the summer.
Asked if any moves were afoot to land Humphrys on a permanent contract, Neilson said: “He’s got 18 months left at Wigan so it’s not something we would do just now but potentially in the summer, we might look at that.
“Wigan have an option to take him back this month so we’re waiting to see about that. It’s not in our hands. We’re desperate to keep him and I know Stephen’s desperate to stay here but ultimately the parent club have the power.”