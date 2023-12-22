'It's not for me' - Hearts boss refuses to join Hibs rival in wearing touchline microphone for Edinburgh derby
Hearts manager Steven Naismith has revealed he declined the chance to join Hibs counterpart Nick Montgomery in wearing a microphone as part of Sky Sports’ live coverage of Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby. The broadcaster is keen to enable fans watching at home to hear the specific coaching and tactics from the sideline, and Hibs assistant Sergio Raimundo will wear a bodycam to give a first-person perspective of the team on the pitch from the dugout.
Sky Sports will also be given access to the Hearts team hotel for a pre-match meal, and a bodycam will be strapped to a Jambos player during the warm-up, but Naismith – speaking ahead of hosting St Mirren on Saturday – said “it’s not for me” when asked if he would wear a microphone for what is traditionally a feisty affair.
“It’s just a personal choice, I’m not interested in being mic’d up,” he said. “I’ve been in these situations before. I understand how heated they can get and how passionate people can get. I’m just not interested in it.”
Naismith insisted he is open to allowing supporters an insight into what takes place on a match-day but he stressed that there needs to be “boundaries”. “I think we’ve got a good product, an entertaining league,” he said. “On the flipside of that, we can do loads better and improve it a lot but I think there’s got to be boundaries. “It’s good that we’re giving access and showing what happens, we as a club do that off our own back as well with our own supporters, but there’s got to be boundaries.”
Sky Sports’ enhancements for the Easter Road showdown follows Sky Sports’ EFL ‘Innovation Game’ last season, which included behind-the-scenes access for the broadcast of the Wycombe vs Portsmouth match in League One.
Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to work with both clubs and Sky Sports to showcase their latest broadcasting innovations, helping put supporters right at the heart of the action in the Edinburgh derby. It promises to be a cracking game and we’re excited to see how the technology brings the match experience even closer for viewing fans.”
