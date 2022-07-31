'It’s just about everybody at Hearts getting to know what I’m going to do when I get the ball' - Barrie McKay on assists and goals

Barrie McKay scores to make it 2-0 to Hearts as the Tynecastle side defeat Ross County on opening day. Picture: SNS

But there will be no such hanging around this term. On the first afternoon of the new league season, he produced the kind of touch and finesse needed to open his account, producing what turned out to be the winning goal against Ross County.

But he vowed it is just the start as he looks to build on the achievements of his debut season as a Hearts player and his tally of two goals and a dozen assists.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yeah, we were a good team last year,” said McKay. “Now it’s just about building up relationships. That is only the second time I have played with Lawrence [Shankland, the club’s new No 9]. It was the same when I came in last year, it’s just about everybody getting to know what I’m going to do when I get the ball.

“I think you saw that in the second half of last season. Once I had been here for a few months everybody knew what I was going to do. My assists really took off from there and hopefully I can do that again this year.

“I try not to set myself too many targets because if you don’t reach them you fail, but I obviously just want to score and assist as many times as I can. I’m going to try to get a few more goals than I did last season.”

Patience paid off for McKay last season and those who kept faith with the team on Saturday were also rewarded.

The first-half performance showed that there is still work to be done as Hearts ease their way into the new season.

But, in their first competitive match, the fact that Hearts still found enough in the second half to emerge with all three points against a team that managed three draws against them last term and looks likely to punch well above their weight again this season, augurs well.

So too do the contributions from McKay and Alan Forrest. Neither was at their best but the former Livingston signing provided a lot of the impetus as the home side upped their level and took control. He also opened the scoring, showing great movement as he started a move out on the right and then was there at the end of it to turn Alex Cochrane’s pass into the net. That was in the 59th minute and although a lovely goal it was eclipsed by his team-mates effort in the 77th minute. With a delightful first tough McKay latched onto a Cochrane long ball and took a couple of defenders out of the equation before skipping past another and slotting the ball home.

Although County pulled one back through Jordan White, Hearts had done enough to get the season off to a positive start and set them up nicely for the weekend trip to face derby rivals Hibs at Easter Road.