Putting club before country, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson could be tempted to throw Lawrence Shankland in against Celtic on Saturday afternoon, even if it means jeopardising the player’s involvement in Scotland’s upcoming Euro qualifiers.

The Hearts captain was rested for the midweek trip to Parkhead with a hamstring complaint but, with a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at stake, the Tynecastle boss is weighing up the pros and cons of chancing the inclusion of the league’s second top goalscorer.

“[Yutaro] Oda got a knock on his foot, it’s not a fracture but it’s a recurrence of an older injury, so he’ll be out a week or two,” said Neilson. Ginnelly, who has netted six times in his last eight outings, pulled up injured after he had opened the scoring at Celtic Park but is another Neilson will hope can feature. “Ginnelly is back in and he and Shakland will be given until the last minute and with it being a cup game, we’ll take that risk. It’s the same with Snoddy [midfielder Robert Snodgrass] as well. [Stephen] Humphrys is potentially back as well, he is still not feeling great after his illness, but, if anything, we may get 20 minutes out of him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Shankland’s presence would be a boost for Hearts, it could be a blow for Scotland manager Steve Clarke if the player who had scored 21 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this season exacerbates his injury and is rendered unavailable for this month’s double header against Cyprus and then Spain. There has been debate over who is the better option for the national squad now that both Shankland, who was first capped by Clarke back in October 2019, and Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet are both back in action and in a rich vein of scoring form. But much will depend on whether the 27-year-old Jambo comes through the cup tie against Celtic unscathed.

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland has been struggling with a hamstring injury.