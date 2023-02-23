Craig Gordon has backed Zander Clark to make a seamless step up to the Scotland team, having watched the goalkeeper successfully deputise for him at Hearts.

Clark’s recent domestic form has been a boon amid the likelihood that Gordon will be sidelined for at least another seven months due to a horrific double leg break sustained at Dundee United on Christmas Eve.

Former St Johnstone keeper Clark has not looked back since being thrown into the action at Tannadice, delivering saves and performances that Gordon himself would be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon’s injury has also left a sizeable void in the international set-up and it appears that uncapped Clark is the front runner to be handed the gloves for next month’s opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

Zander Clark (left) and Craig Gordon during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in June last year. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I knew Zander would go in there and do well,” said Gordon, who was at Edinburgh Waverley train station yesterday afternoon to help launch the club’s partnership with online travel agent loveholidays. “It’s been no surprise he has gone in and made some saves that have been important for the team.

“He’s put himself in a good position (to play for Scotland). There are not too many Scottish goalkeepers who are playing week-in, week-out. So for him to be able to do that now is good, he has been in the squad before so the manager knows what he can do.

“He’s played in European football with St Johnstone, which is a step up. So he has tasted different levels of football in his career, he has played a lot of games now. He’s 31 years old, he knows the game.

“It is a step up and I am sure for whoever is called upon it will be a big moment in their career. But that excitement and adrenaline is always a good thing going into a big game like that.”

Craig Gordon and Georgia Hunter are pictured as Hearts unveil loveholidays as their official holiday parter at Waverley Station. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin are others who are likely to be considered by Scotland manager Clark, with both Allan McGregor and David Marshall having retired from international football.