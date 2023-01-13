Hearts host St Mirren under the lights at Tynecastle Park in the latest Scottish Premiership fixture to be played on a Friday night.

A number of matches this season have been moved from the traditional Saturday afternoon slot as part of an trial aimed at boosting attendances with Hibs v St Johnstone attracting a sell-out crowd, albeit at reduced prices, earlier in the campaign.

Hearts were originally due to face the Buddies on Wednesday, December 21 but with a congested fixture schedule of four games in 11 days after the World Cup break, the SPFL agreed to a request from both clubs to move to the new date.

The teams will face each other for the second time in six days after battling out a 1-1 draw at St Mirren Park on Saturday past – a match which saw Saints end with 10 men following a late red card for Marcus Fraser for stamping on Hearts substitute Jorge Grant.

Hearts host St Mirren at Tynecastle Park in the cinch Premiership on Friday evening. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The result ensures Robbie Neilson’s men remained five points ahead of Stephen Robinson's side in third place, with the Buddies having a game in hand.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the return match in Edinburgh…

Match details

Who: Hearts v St Mirren

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Friday, January 13, 2023, kick-off 7.45pm

Is Hearts v St Mirren on TV?

The match is not being broadcast live on any TV channel.

Hearts have also decided not to broadcast the game via PPV meaning only international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.

Highlights will be shown on Sportscene via the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The show is repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.55pm the same night.

Team news

Hearts hope to welcome back Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday after the pair missed recent matches following head knocks. Peter Haring (concussion) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are expected to remain sidelined, along with long-term injury victims Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg).

St Mirren have three players suspended – defenders Charles Dunne and Marcus Fraser and midfielder Ethan Erhahon. Declan Gallagher and Ryan Strain are carrying knocks and will be assessed while full-back Richard Tait has only just resumed training after groin surgery.

Referee and VAR officials

David Munro is the match referee, assisted by Drew Kirkland and Andy Milne, while Graham Beaton is fourth official.

Graham Grainger is in charge of VAR assisted by Graeme Leslie.

Match odds

