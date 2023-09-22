St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson and Hearts boss Steven Naismith both live in Stewarton.

Robinson is wary of the challenge posted by Naismith’s Hearts team but insisted his team would not be intimidated. He said: “It’s going to be a brilliant challenge and it’s a game we’re looking forward to. It’s going to be packed in the SMISA as well so it’s going to be a great atmosphere. Hearts will bring a fantastic crowd over as well. They’re a good side. They’ve made a lot of signings and have players that can hurt you like Liam Boyce and Lawrence Shankland. We have to be very wary of them but it’s a game that I feel we can take to Hearts as well. We’re a team that’s in form so we don’t fear anybody. We know we’re facing a tough task but we go into the game quietly confident.”

Robinson and Naismith both live in the Ayrshire town of Stewarton and their paths occasionally cross. He added: “I’m hoping to see Steven and pick his brains when I’m out walking the dog as he lives in Stewarton as well. I’ve given him a wave in the car in the past when I’ve been trying to get the free electric (charge for his car) up at the Rose Reilly Sports Centre. I’m not sure he needs the free electric and I do. I live up at the poor end of Stewarton, I think he’s at the rich end!”

