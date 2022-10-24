Lawrence Shankland makes it 1-1 from the spot v Celtic on the way to a historic but futile hat-trick (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He wouldn't have entered the Hearts history books otherwise. The striker was given a second opportunity to secure a memorable hat-trick - only the third-ever by a Hearts player in the league against Celtic - when officials noticed Josh Ginnelly had encroached into the box before Shankland connected with a saved second-half penalty in the 4-3 defeat.

This was relevant because Ginnelly spared his teammate's blushes after Shankland also failed to convert the rebound following Joe Hart's block. Shankland was relieved to see Ginnelly make it 3-3 although he did have his own concerns that the winger might have been offside. "I didn’t know what they were checking,” he said. “Obviously they gave another penalty."

Shankland wouldn't be the striker he is if there hadn't been some hidden glee on his part when the kick was ordered to be re-taken. History beckoned once more. A famous hat-trick - his first in the Premiership - was back on.

Six days earlier Shankland sat in the Pittodrie media room and acknowledged that he would have to do better after spurning a golden opportunity to put Hearts ahead against Aberdeen. His side went on to lose the game and he found himself benched for the visit of the champions on Saturday although he had forgotten even that detail after a game everyone is still talking about.

One obvious point of interest is Shankland’s hat-trick. It was the first time a Hearts player had scored three times against Celtic since Willie Gibson in another 4-3 defeat in November 1976. It was the first time anyone had done so in domestic football since Frank McDougall’s four-goal salvo for Aberdeen in a 4-1 win in 1985.

It’s Shankland’s eighth hat-trick in total. “It’s a wee bit special,” he said. Despite the scoreline, he still made a beeline for the match ball at the end. Someone asked if he has a “wee shelf” for it. “It’s a big shelf now,” he smiled.

It is the first time he had scored three goals as a substitute. Few players have done that– especially against Celtic. “Although I’d forgotten I came off the bench actually,” he added. He isn't the latest Hearts player to fall victim to concussion. It’s just that so much happened such finer points were lost in the post-mortem.

Shankland was a pivotal figure. He displayed impressive mettle when slotting home from the spot for his first goal minutes after replacing Stephen Humphrys. He had barely touched the ball and must have been playing back in his mind those misses, one in particular, against Aberdeen.

He was forced to endure an unusually long wait before thumping the award down the middle of Hart’s goal. This additional test of nerve for a penalty taker is a little mentioned consequence of VAR.