‘I’ve nothing to prove to anyone at Hearts’ says Falkirk’s Conor Sammon

Conor Sammon insists he does not have anything to prove to Hearts as he eyes a shock Scottish Cup victory against his old club.

The Irishman helped Falkirk earn a mouthwatering tie against the Jambos when his goal clinched a 2-0 victory over Arbroath in Tuesday night’s replay.

The reward is an intriguing clash with the Premiership side live on television in the fifth round a week on Saturday. The money-spinning encounter pitches Sammon against the club he officially left last summer but where he spent barely nine months of his three-year deal.

Signed in June 2016 by former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, who left Tynecastle to join MK Dons six months later, the Dubliner managed only one goal in ten starts and 23 appearances as he was farmed out to Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Motherwell.

Neilson’s successors, Ian Cathro and Craig Levein, never gave the former Wigan Athletic and Derby County marksman a chance at Tynecastle. But, although he was frustrated by a lack of opportunities in maroon, the 33-year-old is adamant he does not need any extra incentive as the Bairns bid to cause an upset.

He said: “It is a great tie to look forward to now.

“We had that incentive of a game with Hearts and we were excited before the Arbroath game, but we tried not to think about the Hearts match. You have to focus on the job at hand.

“It sets up a game against a massive club. It will be a superb atmosphere here and the game is late on a Saturday night. I think that will help the atmosphere as well. There is something nice about playing under the lights with two teams gunning to be in the next round.

“My time at Hearts was frustrating. I was signed by Robbie Neilson and when he left a new manager came in and I was out.

“They are a huge club with a massive fanbase. Hearts have so much potential so I am looking forward to coming up against them.

“It isn’t just me, but all the lads.

“I know Hearts have struggled a bit this season but they are a good side. Maybe the Rangers result [a 2-1 victory last Sunday] will see them turn a corner.

“We will look forward to the tie. It will be a tough test but we are capable with this group to rise to that challenge.

“I don’t think I have a point to prove to anyone at Hearts. As a player, you are just looking to make a mark in every game you play in.

“We will be looking to cause an upset against a Premiership team.

“We will be underdogs, which will be different for us this season. We will see how it goes when it comes around and hopefully by the time it does we have another [league] win under our belts.”