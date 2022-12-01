The resumption of the season has been given extra spice for the Jambos after they were this week drawn away to city rivals Hibs in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Next month’s meeting will mean they have been paired together in six of the last eight campaigns, with the Jambos winning each of the last three Scottish Cup showdowns, including last season in the semi-finals at Hampden. “We seem to get drawn against Hibs most years and this season is no different,” said Gordon. “Games against Hibs are always big games. I’m looking forward to it and the fans will be very excited about it. It’s a huge chance for us to go there and get into the next round.”