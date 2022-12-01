The resumption of the season has been given extra spice for the Jambos after they were this week drawn away to city rivals Hibs in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Next month’s meeting will mean they have been paired together in six of the last eight campaigns, with the Jambos winning each of the last three Scottish Cup showdowns, including last season in the semi-finals at Hampden. “We seem to get drawn against Hibs most years and this season is no different,” said Gordon. “Games against Hibs are always big games. I’m looking forward to it and the fans will be very excited about it. It’s a huge chance for us to go there and get into the next round.”
Gordon’s Hearts colleagues are currently at a training camp in La Cala, Spain, but the 39-year-old Scotland international has been given extra time off due to playing in the national team’s recent friendly in Turkey and his likely involvement in their Euro 2024 qualifiers in June. “The Scotland games are running right through to the end of June this time so I won’t have much chance of a summer break,” he said, explaining his absence from the trip to Spain. “I’m going to take the break at the moment while we still have a few weeks before the next competitive games. I’m looking forward to having another week of rest before I get back into training when the rest of the team get back.”