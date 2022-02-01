How the Hearts players fared in 0-0 draw with Hibs - imperious Sibbick, wide struggles, front pairing

Toby Sibbick started in the middle of a back three for Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The team’s drew 0-0 at a boisterous Easter Road with both having chances to win the game.

Robbie Neilson was without centre-backs Craig Halkett and John Souttar as they looked to put more distance between themselves and their rivals.

How did Toby Sibbick play in the middle of defence?

It was a makeshift defence for the visitors with both John Souttar and Craig Halkett out injured. It was a big evening for the new signing in the middle of defence. Taylor Moore and Nathaniel Atkinson struggled with Josh Doig's surges down the left, On the other side Stephen Kingsley had his hands full covering Andy Halliday. A lot of responsibility fell on Sibbick’s shoulders through the middle.

The Englishman showed his composure, strength and reading of the game to make important interventions when Hibs attacked in behind. By and large he marshalled Christian Doidge and didn’t take any risks.

As the game progressed he got better and better, making a crucial block to deny Kevin Nibset midway through the second 45 before a goal-line clearance in the last minute to deny Josh Campbell.

Midfield duo

Cammy Devlin of all people had some of Hearts’ best openings in the first half, the first racing on to a lovely ball over the top by midfield partner Beni Baningime. When the two play as a pair the system needs one to show a more direct, attacking desire when out of possession. That was encouraging from a Hearts perspective. At times, however, the Australian failed to speed the game up, taking one touch too many or the easy option on the ball. At one point he received a telling off from Kingsley for not playing more positively.

Baningime was excellent in the opening 45 minutes. Calm on the ball but his defensive work is so impressive. Covered the ground so well and got his foot from awkward areas. He did that so well early on to stop Chris Mueller in his tracks when the Hibs forward got in a promising position.

Was more wasteful in possession after the break but still an important midfield base.

Barrie McKay

Going into the game the match only Celtic's Liel Abada had created more big chances for team-mates. The issue for Hearts was an inability to get him on the ball in dangerous areas. By the end of the first-half he had attempted as many passes as Craig Gordon.

It was no surprise therefore when he got the ball on the turn and had space to drive into he slipped in Ellis Simms for the team's best chance up to that point. But that was the team’s creative force’s last real involvement, switched for Ben Woodburn after 68 minutes.

Front pairing

With McKay quiet it's unsurprising that Boyce and Simms were also quiet in the first 45 minutes. Nothing stuck with both guilty of being loose with the ball. That changed after the break. Simms stretched the game, became a threat in behind, while also being much more crisp in his hold-up and link-up play. Demonstrated excellent movement in getting onto the McKay pass. Was simply guilty of passing up good chances.

Meanwhile, Boyce was able to forage in deeper positions, linking midfield with attack.

The rest

Hearts struggled down the flanks, especially the first half. Nathaniel Atkinson simply couldn’t get to grips with the pace of the derby, while his crossing from good positions was wayward. Andy Halliday was given a tough time by Chris Cadden and his position was hindered by an early booking. Craig Gordon, however, was largely untroubled throughout.

Player ratings

Gordon 6; Moore 6, Sibbick 8, Kingsley 7; Atkinson 5, Baningime 7, Devlin 6 (Haring 90’ N/A), Halliday (Cochrane 68’ 6) 5; McKay (Woodburn 68’ 6) 6, Boyce 7 (Ginnelly 80' N/A), Simms 7.

