How the Aberdeen and Hearts players rated as rampant Dons ended Capital side's unbeaten run

How the Hearts and Aberdeen players rated. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Dons earned a deserved win over the piece, coming from behind at half-time with a strong second-half performance which had the visitors on the back foot to emerge as 2-1 victors.

Josh Ginnelly opened the scoring for Hearts but Marley Watkins equalised before Lewis Ferugson headed the winner past Craig Gordon.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did the players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

ABERDEEN

Joe Lewis - 6

Conceded the penalty which allowed Hearts to go into the break ahead. Wasn’t quick enough to get contact on the ball when Josh Ginnelly nipped past him. Barely tested aside from that.

David Bates - 6

The centre-back had his moments on the ball in the first-half with some risky passing. Positioning may be called into doubt for the penalty but a strong second half and coped very well against Armand Gnanduillet.

Scott Brown - 9

Clearance aside in the build-up to Hearts’ penalty, it was a sublime performance from Brown. Started at centre-back where he showed his reading of the game before being moved into midfield in the second half and controlling proceedings with Dylan McGeouch.

Ross McCrorie - 7

A very solid performance from the versatile McCrorie. Looks much more comfortable in a back three. Composed on the ball and more assured.

Funso Ojo - 6

Started in a shaky manner after Wednesday’s draw but similar to Bates, grew in confidence and was a composed figure but rarely tested by Hearts.

Dylan McGeouch - 8

Aberdeen are a better side with him in the team and he helped the Dons control the game better, putting his foot on the ball when it was harum sacrum. A good partnership with Brown after the break.

Lewis Ferguson - 7

Wasn’t a key figure in the first half when he played central but then moved to a wider position on the left. Tore into the box but showed a lack of conviction early on after the break before heading in the winner excellently.

Dean Campbell - 7

Loose pass in the first half annoyed some fans in the main stand but a solid performance on the back of an excellent outing against Rangers. Became a more attacking presence after the break.

Ryan Hedges - 8

Hedges gives the Dons attack a different dimension. On his game he is a great player to watch as he was in the second half as he drifted from the right and caused havoc, including setting up Watkins for the equaliser.

Marley Watkins - 8

A constant threat with his pace in behind. Could have scored in the first half but became more prominent after the break where he played central but drifted over to the left often. Was in the box for the key moment to collect Hedges’ cross and angle a shot past Gordon.

Christian Ramirez - 7

Nothing came off for him in the first half and didn’t pose much of a threat to the Hearts backline as he looked to back in rather than win aerial balls. The second half saw him become much more involved as the ball was crossed into the box. Was denied by a brilliant stop from Gordon then tried an ambitious volley which was deflected just wide of the post.

SUBS

Jonny Hayes - N/A

A late substitute for Watkins and put in a testing cross.

Niall McGinn - N/A

Got the final few minutes.

HEARTS

Craig Gordon - 8

Kept the score at 0-0 in the first-half with a smart low stop with his foot to deny Ryan Hedges. Made an even better stop from Christian Ramirez as the Dons piled on the pressure after the break, getting down to his left to push away the goal-bound shot.

John Souttar - 6

Nearly cost Hearts the opening goal when he passed straight to Dylan McGeouch and then didn’t react quick enough to Ryan Hedges running in behind. Tried to progress play from the back and made a crucial intervention in the second half to cut out a cross.

Craig Halkett - 5

Produced a big block on an early Marley Watkins shot. Had his moments on the ball where he nearly played the team in danger. Strained all he could to get Hedges’ cross but missed it and Watkins scored the equaliser.

Stephen Kingsley - 6

Was tested early on by Watkins pace over the top and just done enough to get to it. Had a quieter afternoon than the right-hand side.

Michael Smith - 5

Struggled against Aberdeen’s left-side after the break with Dean Campbell, Lewis Ferguson and Marley Watkins all coming into the area. Didn’t provide much of an attacking threat.

Cammy Devlin - 6

Buzzed around and had a positive impact in the first half but struggled in the second half and had communication problems with Michael Smith when handling the Dons’ left side. Kept going to try and win the ball high for Hearts and did so on a few occasions.

Beni Baningime - 5

Will be seen to have lost his man at a set-piece once more. On closer inspection, however, he was blocked off by some canny play between Scott Brown and Ryan Hedges which saw Baningime blocked off from tracking Lewis Ferguson. Regained possession as he does, but he and Devlin rarely had control of the midfield.

Alex Cochrane - 5

Rarely in the game with Hearts’ left-side bordering on nonexistent. Didn’t influence the game when moved to left wing before being replaced by Andy HHalliday.

Josh Ginnelly - 6

His pace was a concern for the Dons who had him well marshalled and tried to make sure he didn’t get the ball in space to turn and drive. Had a key involvement in the opening goal, running onto Gnanduillet’s pass before being brought down by Joe Lewis.

Gary Mackay-Steven - 4

Back at Pittodrie, he was barely seen before being subbed before the hour mark. Started on the left, up against Funso Ojo, but didn’t look to get at him. Never put the Dons on the back foot with his pace and didn’t give Gnanduillet any supply.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Not nearly as effective as he was against St Johnstone. Didn’t give Hearts the central focal point they needed and gave away cheap fouls. Played a brilliant pass to Ginnelly for the penalty.

SUBS

Ben Woodburn - 5

Looked bright immediately after coming on but never made his mark on the game.

Barrie McKay - 5

Not the impact Robbie Neilson would have wanted. Didn’t go at the Dons defence or create a meaningful opportunity.

Andy Halliday - 3

No impact before being shown a red card for a crude challenge on Lewis Ferguson.