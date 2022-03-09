How Hearts could line-up v St Mirren with 7 injury concerns, including John Souttar ankle issue

Robbie Neilson lost five players during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Alex Cochrane, Cammy Devlin and Gary Mackay-Steven were all removed in the first half, while Nathaniel Atkinson didn't return after the break due to illness then John Souttar went off in the second half.

Even at the end of the game winger Josh Ginnelly was receiving treatment having come on as a second-half substitute, while goalkeeper Craig Gordon also got treatment following a late challenge from Marc McNulty.

Hearts' John Souttar went off injured with an ankle injury. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"It was one of the maddest games of football I have ever seen,” Halliday told Open Goal.

"GMS [Gary Mackay Steven] broke his hand after 10 minutes, Alex Cochrane came on for him and got concussion five minutes later, Cammy Devlin after half an hour tore his hammy."

Robbie Neilson revealed afterwards that Souttar had suffered an ankle injury which is always of concern due to the player's unfortunate record of Achilles tendon and ankle issues.

With St Mirren coming to Gorgie for a 7.45pm showdown, Neilson will be hoping some of his injured stars recover with Michael Smith having been on the sidelines for the last four matches

“There were that many changes but we dug out a point," Neislon said on Saturday. “Josh got injured as well at the end. It’s one of those days and hopefully we don’t have too many more.”

How Hearts could line-up v St Mirren

If Neilson was to be without his injured stars for the important cup match he will have to make plenty of tweaks to his team.

Craig Gordon, who had to receive treatment during the second half, would be between the sticks. Toby Sibbick came on and played at right-back but could be shifted inside with Taylor Moore taking the right-back position.

Andy Halliday could play in front of Stephen Kingsley giving the attack a bit more balance with Liam Boyce partnering Ellis Simms and Barrie McKay on the right.

Peter Haring would likely partner Beni Baningime.

Possible XI: Gordon; Moore, Sibbick, Halkett, Kingsely; Haring, Baningime, McKay, Boyce, Halliday; Simms.