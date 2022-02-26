Jak Alnwick stars despite St Mirren defeat to Hearts: Player ratings

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Alex Greive (L) is tackled by John Souttar of Hearts during a Cinch Premiership match between St. Mirren and Hearts of Midlothian at SMiSA Stadium, on February 26, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

His first team selection mirrored Saints’ last, a 1-1 draw with Livingston with the Paisley side going well but the six changes to Robbie Neilson’s side earned their own first win in six with two second half goals against the ten men hosts.

Here’s how the players rated in Paisley.

Story of the match: St Mirren 0 Hearts 2 | Moira Gordon

St Mirren

Jak Alnwick – 8

Man of the match on the losing side. Denied Boyce several times and brave but unfortunate at the second goal. Did him no harm as recovered to tip a Simms drive onto the bar with 15 to go.

Richard Tait – 6

Calm as aerial bombardment aimed at Boyce continued and dealt with passes back to Alnwick well. Ideal temperment fr the 52nd minute stramash mentioned above and ran the ball clear.

Joe Shaughnessy – 7

Marshalled Boyce as best he could and fulfilled his duties with the striker unable to find the net.

Alan Power – 6

Experience told protecting the defence with the man disadvantage but sacrificed with 20 minutes to play s Saints went for broke.

Jordan Jones – 7

Corners caused panic in Hearts’ box but no-one able to convert. Outlet of pace to ease pressure on the ten men.

Greg Kiltie – 6

Threatening pace always a concern for Kingsley especially when Hearts man joined in attack – always a sprint race back. Replaced by Flynn on the hour.

Alex Gogic – 5

Added size in the middle but unable to affect the game too much.

Charles Dunne – 6

Grew into the game and enjoyed the tussle with substitute Simms in the second half.

Alex Grieve – 5

Toppled after 33 minutes by Woodburn for a strong penalty claim. Replaced by Main on hour as Saints went n the attack.

Marcus Fraser – 6

Steadily kept Gary Mackay-Steven fairly quiet in the first half and then Barrie McKay in the second.

Conor Ronan – 3

Sent off for a raised studs challenge on Baningime after 22 minutes right in front of Greg Aitken, with Mackay-Steven also down.

Substitutes

Ryan Flynn – 5

On for Kiltie and tightened up the defence without threatening his one-time Falkirk team-mate Kingsley as Kiltie had.

Curtis Main – 6

On for Grieve and gave the ten men a long-range target and reated work for the otherwise at ease Souttar.

Eamonn Brophy – 4

Back from injury but quietly found his way into the game without influencing it much.

Hearts

Craig Gordon – 6

Rarely troubled and was as much a spectator as his Scotland manager in the stand.

Stephen Kingsley – 7

May have caught Steve Clarke’s eye has Scotland not been so well served in his position, linked well with Boyce early in the game via both aerial delivery and through balls but always conscious of Kiltie threat.

John Souttar – 7

Strolled it, stepping out to use the ball and playing passes at will, until the introduction of Curtis Main gave the Scotland international some defending to do, and he did.

Beni Baningime – 7

Targetted by home fans after red card but took control of much of the midfield battle and created two openings for Boyce.

Ben Woodburn – 5

Blazed early effort over and fortunate to escape conceding a penalty just after the half hour. Replaced by Ellis Sims 55.

Liam Boyce – 6

Several chances passed up in the first half despite good deliveries, and found Jak Alnwick on inspired form to deny him each time.

Gary Mackay-Steven – 5

Quiet afternoon, was down seeking treatment when red-card flashpoint occurred. Replaced by Josh Ginnelly 55.

Nathaniel Atkinson – 5

Caution in the first half took the wind out of his sails a little, then subbed for Cochrane in the second half.

Cammy Devlin – 6

Up and down afternoon for the little midfielder. First half passed him by but took up better positions in second but booked for coming together with Tait over penalty claim. Scored shortly before being subbed.

Barrie McKay – 7

Another hoping to catch Steve Clarke’s eye, he had bright spells including the second goal but often found running channels blocked off.

Craig Halkett – 7

Kit will barely need washed after comfortable afternoon, not without work to do but all carried out tidily and efficiently.

SUBSTITUTES

Ellis Sims – 7

Scored the breakthrough goal and brought out the best in Charles Dunne for the second half.

Josh Ginnelly – 4

Constantly being directed by Neilson, threatened at times and an excellent option off the bench in the circumstances. Capable of more though.

Alex Cochrane – 3

Replaced Atkinson but never really in the game by that stage

Andy Halliday – 4

Comfortable last 20 after replacing Kingsley in defence.

Peter Haring – 5

Replaced Devlin just after he’d scored and doubled Hearts’ power and presence in the middle beside Baningime. Tidy.