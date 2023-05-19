How Aberdeen can confirm 3rd spot this weekend - and what Hearts and Hibs need to land lucrative Euro spot

The battle for ‘best of the rest’ in Scotland and a potentially lucrative qualification to European group stage football is down to the final three games with four teams still in with a chance, at least mathematically.

Aberdeen are sitting in a commanding position as they occupy third currently with a five-point lead over Hearts who they face this weekend. Hibs and then St Mirren are further back with the former hosting Rangers and the Buddies travelling to Celtic Park.

The reward for landing third, providing Celtic defeat Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup final, will be a place in the Europa League play-off round. It would guarantee group stage football like it did with Hearts last season when they dropped into the Conference League after defeat to Zurich in the play-off. The Tynecastle Park side estimated that it brought in an extra £5million-plus revenue

What do each side need to do and/or hope for to get that position?

Aberdeen – 54

The Dons could secure third this weekend. With the team at Tynecastle, three points would see them move eight clear of Hearts with six points to play for. They would also need Hibs and St Mirren to drop points to Rangers and Celtic respectively.

Due to goal difference, if Hearts were to win their remaining three games, Aberdeen would likely need to win their final two fixtures, first at home to St Mirren then against Celtic in Glasgow on the final day. They need one more point to rule St Mirren out of the race and four more points than Hibs who face a tough run-in with both of the Old Firm and Hearts to play.

Hearts – 49

Aberdeen have a five-point lead over Hearts and six over Hibs in the race for third. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Steven Naismith’s side missed a great opportunity to close the gap to a much more manageable three points when they could only draw at St MIrren on Saturday. The Tynecastle Park side, against Aberdeen at home, Rangers away and Hibs in Gorgie, essentially require five more points than the Dons thanks to their superior goal difference of six.

Hibs – 48

The Hibees also missed a big opportunity when they failed to capitalise on their chances, including a penalty, in a 0-0 draw Pittodrie on Saturday. The win would have moved them to fourth, within four points of Aberdeen and a better goal difference. Now they need to get six more points than the Dons across the three games, while also ensuring they get one more than Hearts, who they face at Tynecastle Park on the final day of the season.

St Mirren – 45

Hearts missed an opportunity to close the gap to Aberdeen when they drew at St Mirren. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Buddies need to win their remaining games and hope Aberdeen lose their three, with overturning an 11 goal deficit with goal difference.

The European spots up for grabs