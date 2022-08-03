Hibs v Hearts heading for sell-out as away tickets snapped up

Hearts have confirmed they have sold all of their away allocation for the Easter Road clash on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

There are fewer than 300 home briefs available on the Hibs website with the majority in the Famous Five Stand.

The Hibees have been creative in the build-up with their ‘choose Hibs’ take influence by Trainspotting.

Both teams go into the match with three points having picked up wins on the opening weekend of the season. Hibs left it late to defeat St Johnstone 1-0 in Perth, while Hearts defeated Ross County 2-1 at Tynecastle Park.

On Tuesday, the Gorgie side discovered their potential opponents for the Europa League play-off. They will face Linfield or Zurich with the first-leg expected to be away from home.

Last season, Hearts had the upper hand across four derbies with a win in the league and the Scottish Cup semi-final and two draws.