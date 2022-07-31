Hibs v Hearts: Contrasting injury fortunes for capital duo ahead of first derby clash

Paul Hanlon is back in training after injury.

After both capital clubs won their opening fixtures of the season – Hibs defeating St Johnstone 1-0, Hearts overcoming Ross County 2-1 – the duo will meet at Easter Road in a high-noon derby on Sunday, August 7.

However, while Hibs look set to welcome back an important player into their squad, Hearts are likely to be without one of their key defenders for the trip across the city.

Hibs team captain Paul Hanlon missed the Premier Sports Cup campaign and the trip to McDiarmid Park, but the centre-half is back in full training and should he come through a reserve match unscathed next week, then he could return to Lee Johnson’s starting XI.

Stephen Kingsley is suffering from a hamstring complaint.

Hearts, though, are sweating over the condition of left-sided defender Stephen Kingsley, who was absent at Tynecastle on Saturday and is a major doubt for the Hibs match due to a hamstring issue.