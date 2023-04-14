All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
10 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
19 minutes ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
1 hour ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
4 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
4 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video

Hibs and Hearts both facing selection headaches for derby - predicted teams for Easter Road showdown

There is intrigue as to how both Hibs and Hearts will line up for Saturday’s Edinburgh derby, with the hosts’ boss Lee Johnson sweating over the fitness of some key players, while the Jambos’ interim boss Steven Naismith may make sweeping changes to his team.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 18:55 BST

Johnson is hopeful both defenders Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson could return from knee problems, but also hinted that centre-half Mikey Devlin – yet to make an appearance for Hibs since joining in January – could feature. Kyle Magennis (pelvis), Aiden McGeady (hamstring), Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and forward Martin Boyle (knee) remain out.

Robert Snodgrass is suspended for Hearts, but Naismith has already informed the veteran midfielder he will not feature again for the club. Goalkeeper Zander Clark (hamstring), Peter Haring and Cammy Devlin (both concussion) are likely to remain out along with long-term absentees Craig Gordon (broken leg), Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime (all knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Predicted Hibs team: Marshall; Egan-Riley, Fish, Hanlon; Cadden, Campbell, Jeggo, Newell, Cabraja; Nisbet, Youan.

Ross Stewart is set to continue in goal for Hearts, with Craig Gordon and Zander Clark both injured.Ross Stewart is set to continue in goal for Hearts, with Craig Gordon and Zander Clark both injured.
Ross Stewart is set to continue in goal for Hearts, with Craig Gordon and Zander Clark both injured.

Predicted Hearts team: Stewart; Smith, Sibbick, Rowles, Kingsley; Devlin, Halliday; Forrest, Shankland, McKay; Humphrys.

Related topics:Lee JohnsonMartin BoylePaul Hanlon