Hibs and Hearts both facing selection headaches for derby - predicted teams for Easter Road showdown

Johnson is hopeful both defenders Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson could return from knee problems, but also hinted that centre-half Mikey Devlin – yet to make an appearance for Hibs since joining in January – could feature. Kyle Magennis (pelvis), Aiden McGeady (hamstring), Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and forward Martin Boyle (knee) remain out.
Robert Snodgrass is suspended for Hearts, but Naismith has already informed the veteran midfielder he will not feature again for the club. Goalkeeper Zander Clark (hamstring), Peter Haring and Cammy Devlin (both concussion) are likely to remain out along with long-term absentees Craig Gordon (broken leg), Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime (all knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot).
Predicted Hibs team: Marshall; Egan-Riley, Fish, Hanlon; Cadden, Campbell, Jeggo, Newell, Cabraja; Nisbet, Youan.
Predicted Hearts team: Stewart; Smith, Sibbick, Rowles, Kingsley; Devlin, Halliday; Forrest, Shankland, McKay; Humphrys.