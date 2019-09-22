Hibs 1 - 2 Hearts: Levein's men battle back from second-half deficit Hearts defender Aaron Hickey celebrates his winning goal. Picture: SNS Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Aaron Hickey's late goal won Hearts all three points from the first Edinburgh derby of the season. The left-back's deflected effort completed a comeback after Uche Ikpeazu had cancelled out a stunning opener from Stevie Mallan. Full report to follow... Hibs 1 - 2 Hearts RECAP: Aaron Hickey scores the winner as Levein's men come from behind to win Rangers star offered new deal at Ibrox, Gerrard makes transfer vow, Lennon insists he's a calmer man, Levein reveals when he'd quit Hearts, Rangers loanee dropped for poor form - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.