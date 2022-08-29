Hearts youngster Lewis Neilson welcomes John Souttar comparison and insists he is ready to face Mesut Ozil in Europe

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old made the move from Dundee United this summer - just as Souttar did at the same age six years ago - and the similarities appear to extend beyond the same career path as his Tynecastle predecessor.

Neilson's assured performance on his first start for the club displayed many of the qualities that saw Souttar develop into a commanding ball-playing centre-back for Hearts and Scotland before earning a transfer to Rangers.

Manager Robbie Neilson admitted afterwards that his namesake reminded him of a young Souttar - a resemblance the former Tannadice teenager was only to happy to accept.

“To hear the gaffer saying that is nice as John is a brilliant role model and someone I look up to," Neilson said.

“He has came from Dundee United to Hearts, the same as me, played first-team football and now has a move to Rangers. Hopefully he does well there.

“It’s great to be compared to him but I want to be my own player.

“I want to be the full package as a centre-half, be good with the ball and without it.

Lewis Neilson produced a man of the match performance on his first start for Hearts in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I want to kick on in my career and play at the very top level that I can.

“I would love to go south and play in the English Premier League. I know that’s a big ambition but I have to produce it here first if I want to achieve that.

“I look at it one game at a time and I am fully focused on Hearts and stay in this team first.

“The dream is long in the future but everyone has to be ambitious.”

Injuries to Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley may have been behind his inclusion, but Neilson insists he is ready to step up and start games more regularly, with a particular eye on making his European bow when the Conference League group stages kick off at home to Istanbul Başakşehir next week.

“I would love to make my European debut but it doesn’t matter who it is against, I will do my own thing," he said.

“If it is Mesut Ozil and Basaksehir, if it is St Johnstone, if it is Celtic, or whoever I will play the same way and give it my all.

“When we saw the draw it went down well and I think we have a good chance to go through and I believe we can take points off of teams.

“We have some really exciting away days with Istanbul, Florence and Riga, so they will be good trips.

“I have watched Ozil on Match of the Day over the years and he has been a very good player for a number of years.

“When he was in his prime at Arsenal he was great and I would love to play against him.

“It will be exciting to play against him but we have to go toe to toe with them.

“We are confident enough that we can do that against all the teams we will face.