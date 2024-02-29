Hearts 'world-class' player could not be fazed by Hibs - 'we don't agree with it, what can you do'

Is there anything Lawrence Shankland cannot do? Be a leader – check. Score goals – check. Catch a pie in mid-air – check.

It is easy to be flippant about the Hearts striker’s 26th goal of the season, a penalty just before half time that earned the Jambos a 1-1 draw against Hibs at Tynecastle. Shankland himself took to social media to make light of a potentially nasty situation. Cups, vapes, earphones, pies and even a bottle opener were thrown at him from the Hibs end, the latter narrowly missing him. “Some sort of spicy pie, 1/10,” Shankland wrote on Instagram. “AirPods – expensive throw. Bottle opener – glad it missed. Pen – Top bins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the behaviour of some supporters inside Tynecastle was deplorable. Hearts manager Steven Naismith hit out at “idiots” who, in his opinion, could end up costing the clubs full away allocations. Right-back Nathaniel Atkinson was on the pitch and had his say on matters, too.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland eats a pie that was thrown at him during the Edinburgh derby.

“That's a derby, isn't it, you've got fans in the background wanting to chuck stuff on the pitch,” said the Australian. “I don't look into it too much, it's a bit of a stupid thing, let's get on with the game. They are passionate fans, we don't agree with it, what can you do? I think it was a classic derby, not much football being played so we were a bit disappointed in that. We pride ourselves on being a footballing side but I think we can all agree that wasn't our best performance.”