Hearts working on deal for Costa Rican starlet Kenneth Vargas as talks continue over six-figure fee

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Hearts are looking to strengthen their forward line.

Media stories coming out of Costa Rica claim Jambos are in advanced negotiations with CS Herediano in Vargas’ homeland over a potential six-figure fee, with a verbal agreement in place over a contract. The Scotsman understands that discussions are at an advanced stage for the 21-year-old, who helped his club finish second in the Costa Rican top flight and has been capped at under-23 level.

Hearts are in the market for a new striker following the departure of Josh Ginnelly over the summer, who has since joined Swansea City. Captain Lawrence Shankland and Liam Boyce are the Jambos’ main recognised forwards and manager Frankie McAvoy and technical director Steven Naismith are keen to bolster his attacking options.

Hearts have already made three new signings this summer, with goalkeeper Michael McGovern being joined at Tynecastle by Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof and centre-half Frankie Kent, who has arrived from Peterborough United.

