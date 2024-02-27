Hearts welcome Hibs test on back on Rangers - and why Steven Naismith feels visitors' approach can help his team

What’s the best game to have next after being trounced 5-0? Hearts’ Alex Cochrane is in no doubt. “I think if you ask the boys what game they want after that, they would say a derby,” said the defender. “Obviously Saturday is done now and we know it wasn't acceptable and wasn't our best. But we have been in a good place for the past two months or so and are certainly in a good position in the league. We have a derby to look forward to and every player will be getting up for that. Perfect game to bounce back to.”

After a 12-match undefeated run was shattered by a rampant Rangers last weekend, Hearts could be forgiven for feeling sorry for themselves. There had been some talk of getting closer to the Old Firm, given they are completely out on their own third place. The Jambos, however, did not do themselves justice in Govan. Their capital rivals Hibs, in seventh place and a whopping 21 points behind them, could feel the backlash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were the makers of our own downfall but that's not overly been us this season,” said manager Steven Naismith of their defeat. “We've got a good defensive record. It stacks up quite well within the league. It's not as if we need to ram home and say ‘we've not done this’ – the players know that. It's been uncharacteristic for where we've been. The way we've been working is everything as normal. In possession we need to do certain things, there's certain movements we want to happen, and then we need to be good on the ball, like we were in the last derby.”

Alex Cochrane takes a break during training ahead of Hearts v Hibs at Tynecastle.

The last derby: a Hearts 1-0 win at Easter Road at Christmas time, courtesy of a stoppage-time screamer from Lawrence Shankland. The previous meeting at Tynecastle was closer, Hibs coming back from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw. Naismith expects a decent spectacle.

“I think the two derbies so far have been entertaining in different ways,” continued Naismith. “The last one lacked a lot of quality but both teams probably had opportunities to have good attacks. The first one was very open. We probably shot ourselves in the foot with a small period of that. It's two teams that want to have possession, two teams that want to attack. I'd imagine it will be an entertaining game.

“I think we're coming up against a team that's got an identity, a style that they've not veered from. Their formations have changed slightly, but on the whole they do the same thing. They want to try and have possession, they are really expansive, and they've got pace at the top end of the pitch - they've got quality as well. I don't think it will be much different to what we've seen most of the season from them. We're quite well prepared.”