Hearts want to keep Stephen Humphrys beyond loan after 'goal of season' as Dundee United boss in injury concern

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hailed Stephen Humphrys’ goal in the 3-1 win over Dundee United as the “goal of the season” in all of Scottish football as he revealed his desire to keep the forward at the club beyond the season.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson revealed he wants to keep Stephen Humphrys beyond his loan. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The on loan Wigan Athletic star picked up the ball at the edge of his own box, carried it forward, shrugging off two challenges, before sending the ball over the stranded Mark Birighitti from inside his own half, capping a come-from-behind victory to extend the team's lead in third.

"I’ve been here for a long time and seen a lot of games over the years but I can’t think of a better goal to be honest with you,” Neilson said. “It was an unbelievable finish. As soon as it left his boot we all thought it had a chance, it’s over the keeper, is it dipping and time kind of slowed down a bit. It was outstanding and I’m delighted for him, firstly he is a brilliant boy, he has been brilliant for the dressing room and the group. He has been a wee bit in and out but you saw when he comes on what he can give you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shows you both sides of him, pace, power, strength but also the finesse to have that final finish. I think goal of the season is now done in Scottish football. I think it will definitely be over social media tonight.”

Neilson, who lamented a “poor” first half where the team were “slow in possession”, added: “The boys love him and so do the fans because he is different to what we’ve got there. I’m over the moon for him. I would love to keep him longer term but he is a Wigan player and has a contract down there so it will ultimately come down to them.”

Pawlett concern

Dundee United boss Liam Fox expressed his pride in his team’s performance despite going down 3-1, a result which keeps the Tangerines bottom of the Premiership.

"Their performance was really, really good,” he said. “That might sound silly after losing the game 3-1 but they gave me absolutely everything. As a manager, that’s all I can ask for. We just need to keep believing that things will turn. That feels difficult because we’ve lost a couple through injury, had a couple of bad decisions, but we got a real lion for the club and the supporters after the disappointment of Wednesday. We’ll keep working and believing and we will get to where we need to get to.”

Fox is set to be without Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett for a period with both suffering hamstring injuries meaning the United boss will have a “wee think” about the free agent market.

"I am absolutely devastated for Pete,” he said. “He has worked so hard to get back and he now faces a spell out again. It was his hamstring and there isn't much power or strength in it. which is always a concern. He was the best player on the park for the first period and it's a sore one for him.