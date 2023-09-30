Hearts verdict: Lack of threat tests patience of fans but three points welcome after first half tedium

Patience is a virtue rarely found in football fans so while it was all good and well for Hearts boss Steven Naimsith to talk up the commodity, suggesting he always believed that the introduction of more of his creative players in the second half would give his side more potency in the final third, and ultimately the win, the wait felt pretty interminable, at times, even for the neutrals.

Hearts substitute Alan Forrest head home the winning goal against Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

For the Hearts fans, who shouted for change at board level and then served up some boos as the team headed up the tunnel at half-time, it made for dour viewing.

Lacking tempo and urgency, the capital side were content to control two thirds of the pitch, without offering any real threat in the final third, where the service was too one-paced and predictable.

It made for a fairly comfortable defensive display, with Frankie Kent very good at pulling the strings and organising the men around him, but against an organised Ross County side, more was needed if they were to back up the midweek Viaplay Cup triumph over Kilmarnock with another victory on the road.

That ultimately came in the shape of substitutes Alan Forrest and Alex Lowry, who provided the verve needed to break the deadlock and guarantee Hearts the three points required to leapfrog neighbours Hibs before they welcome them to Gorgie next weekend for the first capital derby of the season.

Their introduction 10 minutes into the second period coincided with a more front-footed approach from the guests, who boasted the majority of possession and the greatest number of shots. The fact that very few were on target, though, underlines the problems facing Naismith’s side.

Too slow to move the ball, and players struggling to stretch the game, the question is why the Hearts boss seemed content to stifle the game for so long before sending on his more explosive attacking options to make one of those openings count.

Discussing the gameplan he said there was a need for patience. Injuries and illness prevented him from going full throttle from the outset and, instead, he sent out a team capable of keeping Ross County at bay long enough for players to tire, leaving substitutes with the scope to use the extra space created and allowing them to punish their hosts.

After a sustained period of pressure, Lowry and Stephen Kingsley served Forrest the chance to grab the winning goal.

Kingsley had flashed a tempting ball across the face of goal minutes before the breakthrough but both Kenneth Vargas and Forrest failed to connect by a couple of inches.

But 21 minutes from the end, the fullback combined with Lowry on the left before the Rangers loanee eventually whipped in a curling ball for Forrest to attack about 10 yards out. Bravely sticking his head in where Ross County boots were flying he flicked his effort past Ross Laidlaw for the only goal of the game.

Adding energy to Hearts performance, along with late sub Liam Boyce, all three will be hoping they have given their gaffer food for thought when he ponders his team for next week’s derby. The supporters who suffered through the frustrating tedium of the first-half showing will be hoping the same as they plot a more explosive opening against Hibs.