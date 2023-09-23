Hearts verdict: Frustration palpable after galling start on a day when even Lawrence Shankland misfired

If Steven Naismith had any of the locks of his youth left he would have torn them out in the opening stages of Saturday’s defeat to St Mirren in Paisley.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland shows his frustration at full-time after the 1-0 defeat at St Mirren. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

As it was, fourth official Alastair Grieve had to bear the brunt of the frustrations of the Hearts manager in a game where the frustration was palpable from the former Scotland internationalist.

“I’m as frustrated on the side as the team are on the pitch,” he accepted. “The small things wind you up and you need to speak to someone about it, so he was getting it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little wonder. Slow starts have been groundhog day for Hearts this season and against a St Mirren side who have the wind at their back after the unbeaten start they have made to the season, it was galling how easy the visitors made life for them.

Australian internationalist Ryan Strain will be one that St Mirren will be lucky to hang on to given his sustained and effective performances for Stephen Robinson’s side but he showed an alacrity of thought and anticipation that showed up his opposite numbers with his gift of an opening goal.

Scott Tanser’s whipped ball across the six-yard box did not appear particularly menacing as it came through a cluttered penalty area but as Zander Clark and Frankie Kent both waited on one another to deal with it, Strain didn’t require any kind of invitation. It is unlikely he will score an easier goal this season.

Hearts huffed and they puffed as they sought a way back into the game and, admittedly, were a little less toothless in the second period but there was never a spell in the game where they put St Mirren under sufficient pressure to expect them to wilt.

Kye Rowles thought he had converted Stephen Kinglsey’s corner when he met it only for the effort to be cleared off the line while Cammy Devlin brought out the best - and one of few genuine saves of the game - from Zach Hemming who got down sharply to his right-hand side to push his effort away.

Those inside St Mirren’s stadium held their collective breath when Lawrence Shankland was through in the sixth minute of added time with Robinson later conceding that the striker is “the last person in the league you want to see in that position at that time” but his effort was ineffectual. It seemed to be a microcosm for Hearts’ afternoon.

“We shouldn’t be sitting waiting in the 96th minute to hopefully get a goal to get us back in the game,” said Naismith. “I would like us to be either in the game and pushing for a winner, or in the lead and controlling the game.”

There is little chance of any respite with Hearts now preparing for Tuesday night’s Viaplay League Cup tie against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a good week because we have got the chance to get into a semi-final and then we will have another tough game," said Naismith. “For me, in some respects I’m pleased that both games are away from home so we can rectify the things I’ve been talking about straight away.