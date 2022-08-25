Hearts v Zurich: BBC Scotland television feed goes down midway through second half
The BBC Scotland coverage of Hearts v Zurich Europa League clash went off air abruptly, midway through the second half of the crucial clash.
Fans were met with a blue screen, apology for the “break in this programme” and bird song replacing the action from Tynecastle with the score at 0-0. Hearts need to win to progress to the Europa League group stages.
When the action finally resumed, Hearts fans discovered Zurich had taken the lead.