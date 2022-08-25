News you can trust since 1817
Hearts v Zurich: BBC Scotland television feed goes down midway through second half

The BBC Scotland coverage of Hearts v Zurich Europa League clash went off air abruptly, midway through the second half of the crucial clash.

By Alan Young
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:44 pm
The BBC feed went off air
Fans were met with a blue screen, apology for the “break in this programme” and bird song replacing the action from Tynecastle with the score at 0-0. Hearts need to win to progress to the Europa League group stages.

When the action finally resumed, Hearts fans discovered Zurich had taken the lead.

