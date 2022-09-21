News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hearts v St Mirren: New date for Premiership clash following postponement

The SPFL have confirmed the new date for Hearts’ home clash with St Mirren in the Premiership.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:23 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Stephen Robinson's men will travel to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday, December 21 with the fixture kicking off at 7.45pm.

The game was due to take place on Sunday, September 11 but following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II the full Scottish football fixture card was postponed out of a mark of respect that weekend.

It is the latest match to be given a new date.

Falkirk's home clash in League One with Alloa Athletic will take place on Tuesday, October 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

On Tuesday, the SPFL confirmed Kilmarnock v St Johnstone will go ahead on Wednesday, October 5.

Due to such a tight schedule due to the World Cup in Qatar the postponement has caused an additional headache. Hearts will play after the World Cup due to their involvement in Europe.

Read More

Read More
Hearts ace 'better' than Hibs and Celtic stars as Scotland omission mystifies
The SPFL have confirmed more rescheduled games. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
St MirrenPremiershipElizabeth IISPFLStephen Robinson
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.