Hearts v St Mirren: New date for Premiership clash following postponement

Stephen Robinson's men will travel to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday, December 21 with the fixture kicking off at 7.45pm.

The game was due to take place on Sunday, September 11 but following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II the full Scottish football fixture card was postponed out of a mark of respect that weekend.

It is the latest match to be given a new date.

Falkirk's home clash in League One with Alloa Athletic will take place on Tuesday, October 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

On Tuesday, the SPFL confirmed Kilmarnock v St Johnstone will go ahead on Wednesday, October 5.

Due to such a tight schedule due to the World Cup in Qatar the postponement has caused an additional headache. Hearts will play after the World Cup due to their involvement in Europe.