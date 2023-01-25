Hearts v Rangers - Key Premiership fixture available to watch live as PPV confirmed

Hearts’ home clash with Rangers at the start of February will be broadcast live – but not on television.

A full round of Scottish Premiership fixtures takes place across January 31 and February 1 with perhaps the most eye-catching of those the game at Tynecastle Park as second travels to third. Yet, no match has been selected for Sky Sports coverage, including the one in Gorgie.

Hearts have, however, confirmed they will provide live PPV coverage as one of their five offerings per season as part of the deal the SPFL struck with Sky in September. Build-up for the 7.45pm kick-off begins at 7.15pm with the PPV priced at £12.99 for fans in the UK and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time the teams met at Tynecastle, Rangers ran out 4-0 winners under former boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Meanwhile, there are two live Premiership matches from Sky Sports this Sunday with Hearts’ visit to Livingston before Dundee United host Celtic.