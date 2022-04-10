Hearts v Hibs reaction: Having the last laugh, Jambos' unsung hero, key turning point and Nick Walsh's day

Liam Boyce and Josh Doig in action during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle.

Player of the Match: Several men in maroon could stake a claim for this one, with Andy Haliday, Peter Haring and Barrie McKay all involved in the goals. However, they had a slow start and while they were miles off their Hibs rivals in a shaky start, it was Liam Boyce who was the omnipresent force, sliding into tackles, winning headers, working his butt off, making the smart runs and reminding his team-mates what is required to win derbies. He was instrumental in helping Hearts turn the tide and keeping the crowd onside and deserves the man of the match accolade.

Turning point: It was undoubtedly the equalising goal. Right on the stroke of half-time, it wounded Hibs, psychologically. On top for the first half hour, although Hearts made more of a match of it in the 15 minutes prior to the interval, Hibs had managed to maintain their advantage. But Halliday’s finish knocked them and left them with it all to do again and they never really looked like they had the competitive drive, the ideas or the heart for that.

Referee watch: There were no really big decisions for referee Nick Walsh to make and he managed to get through the match unscathed.