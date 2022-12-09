Hibs will show the Premiership Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Easter Road.

The Capital clash on January 2 has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports with Rangers hosting Celtic the same day. It means the game kicks off at 3pm and the Hibees are offering 250 fans the chance to watch the game streamed live in the Albion Bar at the stadium.

Hibs have sold out their allocation for the match with their rivals but have put on the event at the popular hospitality space in the Easter Road Main Stand. Tickets are on a first come first served basis and cost £20 which entails supporters to a pie and pint on arrival.

Lee Johnson’s men are back in action next week when they travel to Ibrox to face Rangers in the first Premiership fixture following the break for the World Cup. Hearts don’t play Kilmarnock until a week on Saturday.

