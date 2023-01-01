The Edinburgh derby build-up. Just like any other rivalry, fans have witnessed the form book being carelessly discarded out of the window, but in a manner which means it can be picked up and dusted off the following week.

The pressure, seemingly and bizarrely, switches to the side who are better placed and in better form, according to the aforementioned book which no one is meant to take stock of. The three points are said to be worth the same as any other and players told to play the game, rather than the occasion.

All of that is nonsense. Especially in the eyes of the supporter. You want to be the form team, while it's the occasion which makes it more special and it's the occasion which increases the pressure and need to win. And quite the occasion it is likely to be; the first top-flight New Year’s derby in eight years, a 3pm kick-off, not live on television and with both sets of supporters set to march to the game to increase the atmosphere. Don't let anyone tell you differently, the derby three points are way more important than those gained in wins over Livingston or Dundee United. The Easter Road manager Lee Johnson said it himself. “The derby is the next opportunity to buy credit with the fanbase, and a lot of credit," he admitted. “It is the perfect game for momentum if we win. It completely changes the dynamic of the season.”

Season-turning game

On Monday at Tynecastle Park, he only needs to look as far as the other dugout and to a former team-mate. During his first spell in charge at Tynecastle Park, Robbie Neilson faced the wrath of many Hearts fans for his derby record. These are the games which can turn a season, good or bad. The games which can add to or alleviate pressure. Right now that pressure sits with Johnson.

The former Bristol City boss he has not helped himself with comments, whether it is admitting his role in Jake Doyle-Hayes’ injury or his reverence to Celtic. While it is not hard to envisage a disgruntled camp at Easter Road with a bloated squad and Johnson very open about the need to move players on. “I haven’t had enough ‘Lee Johnson Hibs players’ here and that’s what I believe will allow us to improve and get to where we want to be," he said. “I feel like there’s a big opportunity over the next two, three, four windows to really take what we’ve already got and add the bits that we can.”

Johnson and Hibs signed 16 players in the summer.

Add a season-ending injury to talisman Martin Boyle and suspension to Ryan Porteous, who is key to the way they team defend and build play, it is appears very much doom and gloom for the Hibees. It shouldn’t be. There is a match winner at the back and another in attack. David Marshall could prove himself to be the best goalkeeper the club has had in a couple of decades and Kyle Magennis is such a threat with runs from deep. Then there is Kevin Nisbet. He has hit the ground running since returning from a long injury lay-off. With his expert movement and striker instincts, he’ll fancy a goal against a Hearts defence which has kept two clean sheets all campaign in all competitions. Hibs can take encouragement from their rival’s flaws, namely an inability to keep a clean sheet. No Premiership team has kept fewer with both Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley set to miss out and Craig Gordon out for the remainder of the season.

Martin Boyle delivered a stoppage-time equaliser the last time the teams met - but he has been ruled out for the rest of the season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Gordon-absence factor

It is that last absentee which will likely fill Hibs fans with hope. The arch-nemesis, routinely pulling off incredible stops, whether it is Rob Jones in his first spell or Nisbet and Porteous in recent years. There will be plenty of focus on Zander Clark. He has looked steady in his appearances so far but the derby is a different occasion. The Easter Road faithful won't need reminded, however, of his performances for St Johnstone at Hampden Park.

Hearts are, understandably, favourites for a fixture which currently sits on 99 draws in 331 competitive matches. Neilson's men find themselves in third despite the defensive issues and still to hit their stride. “We’ve probably not been at our best this season and we’re still up there. There’s a lot more to come from us." Those last eight words should be of concern to their Premiership rivals who have failed to capitalise on the injury issues and involvement in Europe.

Hearts knockout potential

Zander Clark will be between the sticks for Hearts after injury to Craig Gordon. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The squad depth has proven to be sufficient. Robert Snodgrass has emerged as a lynchpin of the midfield. Dictating with and without the ball, putting his vast experience and curated vision to good use. Then there is Lawrence Shankland. Ten goals in his last ten and four away from hitting the 20-mark but he has demonstrated there is much more to him than simply goals. His presence allows Hearts fans to feel comforted in knowing they have someone who can score out of nothing.

Hearts have the opportunity to effectively knock Hibs out of the running for third, opening up an eight-point gap with a game in hand. On top of that there would be the lasting effects which make this game worth more than the three points. The home side would likely be propelled further forward on their quest to finish third for the second season running. As for the visitors? Pressure, more pressure, and increased disgruntlement. Flip it and Johnson’s right, it changes the dynamic of the season.

No matter what, Tynecastle Park will be the place to be in the Capital on Monday.