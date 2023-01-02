Hearts v Hibs late team news: Jambos hope over key defender, Hibs without star player, probable starting XIs

Hearts are hoping Stephen Kingsley will be able to return after missing Wednesday’s victory at St Johnstone due to concussion, while Stephen Humphrys could be back in the squad after more than two months out with an ankle injury. Craig Halkett (knee) is likely to remain sidelined, along with Craig Gordon (broken leg), Peter Haring (concussion), Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee).