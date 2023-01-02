Hearts v Hibs late team news: Jambos hope over key defender, Hibs without star player, probable starting XIs

Hearts are hoping Stephen Kingsley will be able to return after missing Wednesday’s victory at St Johnstone due to concussion, while Stephen Humphrys could be back in the squad after more than two months out with an ankle injury. Craig Halkett (knee) is likely to remain sidelined, along with Craig Gordon (broken leg), Peter Haring (concussion), Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee).
Hibs will be missing Ryan Porteous through suspension after his recent yellow card against Rangers took him through the bookings threshold. Mykola Kukharevych is rated 50/50 after pulling up with a strain in the warm-up before Wednesday’s defeat by Celtic, while Jake-Doyle Hayes (ankle), Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller (both knee) are out.
Match stats
Last season: Hearts 3 Hibernian 1, Hibernian 0 Hearts 0 Hearts 0 Hibernian 0. Last five league matches: Hearts L D W D W; Hibernian L L L W L. Top scorers: Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) 16; Martin Boyle (Hibernian) 5
Probable teams
Hearts: Clark; Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane; Smith, Devlin, Snodgrass, Halliday; Ginnelly, Shankland, McKay.
Hibs: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Hanlon, Stevenson; Kenneh, Newell; Youan, Campbell, Magennis; Nisbet
Referee: Kevin Clancy