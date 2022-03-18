Hearts v Hibs: 'It is going to be a brilliant week' - Robbie Neilson has his say on derby double-header

But, he understands the club he manages too well to expect emotional equilibrium as they head into next month’s fixtures and will instead try to channel the hype effectively.

“Getting through was brilliant for us and it keeps the motivation going for the players,” said Neilson. “Because when you’ve got a 13-point lead in the league sometimes players can take their eye off it a wee bit. But with these games coming up they have to be at it and I’m delighted about that.”

Hearts will host city rivals Hibs on April 9, in the final round of cinch Premiership fixtures before the league split and with just one point separating the six teams positioned between fourth and ninth place, the Gorgie side could yet have a major say in determining frontrunners Hibs to nail down one of the three remaining and highly-contested top-six slots.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has two Edinburgh derbies to prepare for.

A week later they will then travel to Glasgow to face their Easter Road foes at Hampden.

“They are all desperate to be involved,” said Neilson of his players. “It is going to be a brilliant week but we have to make sure we go into it in form and make sure we don’t get distracted by that. We have to focus on Livingston on Saturday.”

With third place all but wrapped up, Hearts know they will be involved in Europe next term but if they can oust Hibs from the Scottish Cup, they will qualify for the Europa League play-off round. If they win that one tie they make the groups but even defeat at that stage comes with a decent consolation prize as they would drop straight into the Conference League group stage, earning an additional six European games.

“It would be huge but it would also be huge to knock Hibs out the cup and get to the final and if you asked them what they would rather do, get to the conference league or put Hibs out the cup, I’m pretty sure what 99.9 per cent of the Hearts fans would pick.

Hearts' Cammy Devlin (left) battles with Hibs' Demetri Mitchell during the last derby.

“The most important thing is winning that game. Whatever comes as a result of that, so be it.”

With Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay Steven and Alex Cochrane expected to be the latest players back in contention for the visit from Livingston, who are one of the teams embroiled in the jostling for positions immediately below Hearts, there is the hope that John Souttar and Cammy Devlin could be available for the derbies.

Both missed out on a place in their respective international squads this week but Devlin’s compatriot Nathaniel Atkinson was a first time call-up to Graham Arnold’s Australian squad for the World Cup deciders against Japan and Saudi Arabia

“It's two games they've got to win, really,” added Neilson. “It's great he is getting an opportunity to be part of it.