Hearts v Hibs: Can they do it on the biggest stage? Goals, psychological edge and desire

The Easter Road side go into today’s derby match against Hearts as underdogs, looking for the club’s first-ever win over their capital foes at the national stadium. Familiar with the latter stages of the competition in recent years, and having shrugged their century-old hoodoo off their backs, if they want to retain any hope of lifting the trophy once again, they need to find a way to overcome a team who have had the beating of them more often that not throughout their history, and who have dealt some of the cruellest blows at Hampden.

This season the Gorgie side have shown their superiority in the league, cementing third place and Europe with their win over Hibs at Tynecastle last week.

But they were miles off their rivals in the opening period of that game. Both teams know that Robbie Neilson’s men are unlikely to start so poorly again, though. What is less certain, given their form this season, and the way they acquiesced in Gorgie, is whether Hibs will finish so insipidly again.

Paul Hanlon and Ellis Simms in action during the last Hearts v Hibs derby.

Goals have been an issue for them this term and when they get one, they cannot allow it to be cancelled out so easily. To do that they have to find a way to match Hearts competitive spirit and belief, while also cutting out the supply in front of goal. Doing that will be difficult, though, as Robbie Neilson’s men have goalscorers throughout the team and can conjure up a threat from very little, in open play, from set pieces, on the deck and aerially.

Both managers have players missing through injury but Hearts would appear to still have greater strength in depth.

They also have the psychological edge. If they have to, they have shown they can come from behind to still ease their way to victory and over-confidence could be their biggest concern.

But they seem to be focused.