Hearts v Dundee United - the best of the rest battle, Liam Boyce factor, changed United, Niskanen & Pawlett influence

Hearts welcome Dundee United to Tynecastle Park on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Edinburgh side’s unbeaten league run, stretching back to March, came to an end at Aberdeen, while Tam Courts’ men fell to a 1-0 home defeat to St Johnstone.

Both teams knew a win would have put them level on 27 points with Rangers, until Sunday afternoon at least and put them back ahead of Celtic following their dropped points at home to Livingston.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, when the teams meet tomorrow afternoon at Tynecastle Park it is third v fourth as the league, slowly but surely, begins to resemble how many expected it to.

Ilmari Niskanen is a key player for Dundee United and Tam Courts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Nonetheless, the fixture is still a fascinating one. Just not quite as captivating as it would be if both had won last weekend.

For Hearts it is about getting back on the winning trail and laying down a marker that they are primed to win the ‘best of the rest’ crown – with both Celtic and Rangers in the league – for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

For Dundee United it is about sending a message that they are here – in the upper echelons of the Premiership – to stay.

Boyce to aid Goal shy Hearts?

The Tynecastle side have not won in four and a lot of the focus has surrounded the lack of goals, especially in the draws with Dundee and St Johnstone. Across those two games Hearts had 36 shots and amassed two goals. Their on target percentage was 16.67 and 22.22 respectively, well below the season average of 32.8 per cent. Both opponents hit the target with at least 40 per cent of shots.

Supporters hope the return of Liam Boyce will be key. The Northern Irishman has been training ahead of the match. Guilty of missing the target against Dundee, is widely regarded as the team's best No 9 – top scorer and has hit the target with more than 40 per cent of his shots.

Hearts have plenty of attacking quality but against Aberdeen the blend wasn't quite right. Armand Gnanduillet, Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven all started. All three prefer to run in behind, which meant a connection with the midfield was lacking due to no one dropping to get the ball from the attack.

Some fans have suggested a return to a 4-2-3-1 system but Robbie Neilson’s side showed against St Johnstone the 3-4-3 is an effective formation. It would simply be reactionary to a defeat instead of looking at the bigger picture.

Boyce coming back will help with the creation side of things, while Barrie McKay is threatening to catch fire.

Only Tom Rogic sets up more chances per 90 minutes than the Hearts forward, while Rogic and David Turnbull are the only players who attempt more through passes.

This is still a new Hearts side and it is not yet the best it can be. They will have to show much more improvement on Saturday, especially compared to the display at Pittodrie.

Changed United

Dundee United are a different proposition to the one Hearts faced in August. Of the XI which played for Courts that day, only four or five will start at Tynecastle on Saturday. Not in the squad that day: Benjamin Siegrist, Kerr Smith, Kieran Freeman, Scott McMann, Declan Glass, Peter Pawlett or Ilmari Niskanen. Ian Harkes was on the bench.

The American midfielder has personified the change under the new manager.

They will make it incredibly difficult for the home side to play between the lines, the midfield trio working tenaciously in the middle of the park to win the ball back and when they do they are capable of keeping it or playing forward at pace.

Courts has United very well coached, playing as a collective with the back line and attack not nearly as far apart as it appeared last season under Micky Mellon.

The difference from the August clash will come in the wide areas.

Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett give United a different dimension. The former will go wide and cross, while the latter will look to move infield and influence the game from there.

The pair scamper around the pitch so well, helping their side become an dangerous counter-attacking side, but also an effective pressing unit.

When Hearts players turn towards their own goal with the ball they will be hunted. Don't be surprised to see the defence and attack be more direct with their passing.

Niskanen and Pawlett will also be influential in forcing Hearts’ wing-backs towards their own goal, allowing the visitors to control the match with a midfield three going up against Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime.

It is a pity for both the teams and Scottish football that they come into the game having both lost and drawn their last two, no doubt impacting on the billing the match has been given.

Yet, it is two big clubs duking it out at the top of the Premiership where they should be. United have sold out their allocation which will add to the Tynecastle atmosphere.

It is the game of the weekend in the top-flight and one which will help paint a picture for the season ahead.

Can one stick to the coattails of the Old Firm for a little bit longer? Can one make a statement victory? Or will it be ‘to be continued’ later in the season?