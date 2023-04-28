Hearts v Aberdeen moved to new kick-off time due to Beyonce concert at Murrayfield

Hearts crucial home match against Aberdeen next month has been moved to a new kick-off time due to a Beyonce concert taking place at Murrayfield the same day.

Due to the clash, the May 20 fixture at Tynecastle, originally scheduled to take place at the traditional 3pm kick-off, has been brought forward two-and-a-half hours to a 12.30 p.m start at the request of Police Scotland and City of Edinburgh.

Aberdeen lead Hearts by five points in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership and the move to a lunchtime start opens the door to a potential pay-per-view offering after the match was not picked by Sky Sports for TV coverage.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows posted on Twitter: "The request to move the game came from the local authority in Edinburgh and the Police (to the SPFL) on the basis of a nearby event at Murrayfield later that day."

Hearts v Aberdeen at Tynecastle has been moved to a new kick-off time due to a nearby Beyonce concert. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)