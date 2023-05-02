All Sections
Hearts v Aberdeen: Crucial Euro Tynecastle Park clash on PPV, likely sell-out, Beyonce, match details

Hearts have confirmed the team’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen later this month will be available on PPV.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:08 BST
 Comment

It was revealed last week the fixture on Saturday, May 20 was to be “brought forward following discussions between the SPFL and the local authority”. Instead of the traditional 3pm kick-off, the encounter will kick-off at 12.30pm with Beyonce set to perform to a huge crowd at nearby BT Murrayfield on the same night.

Now Hearts have unveiled streaming details for the match which could have huge ramifications in the race for third place. Despite losing 5-0 on their last trip to EH11, Aberdeen, who handed Barry Robson a two-year extension as head coach, have overturned a significant points difference to lead the Gorgie side by five points with five games remaining. Providing Celtic defeat Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup final, the team who finishes third will be guaranteed European group stage football. A game pass for the fixture can be bought for £12.99.

"As the game heads towards a complete sell out, with only limited ticket availability remaining, fans of both teams can still watch all of the action live through PPV on Hearts TV, both inside and outside of the UK & Ireland,” the club confirmed. “On air at 12pm, host Robert Borthwick and former Jam Tarts striker Gary Wales will bring analysis from the studio pre-match, half time and post-match, while commentators Laurie Dunsire and Jimmy Sandison describe proceedings on the pitch.”

While Aberdeen travel to face Rangers on Sunday in their first post-split fixture, Hearts host Celtic on the same afternoon. The visitors can secure the Premiership title with a win.

Hearts host Aberdeen later this month with the game available on PPV. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Hearts host Aberdeen later this month with the game available on PPV. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
