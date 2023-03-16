Hearts understand Scotland's stance on Lawrence Shankland - 'he just need to continue doing it for us'

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has described Lawrence Shankland as “one of our best players this year” but says he can understand Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke showing loyalty to other strikers.

Lawrence Shankland pictured at Hearts training ahead of the match against Aberdeen.

The national team manager announced his squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain and the Jambos’ high-scoring Scot was one of the more notable omissions. However, the Tynecastle gaffer noted the timing of the recent hamstring strain, which sidelined Shankland for the league and cup double header with Celtic, was not ideal.

“He would have been fit for Scotland because hopefully he’ll be playing Saturday but I can understand Steve’s perspective on it,” said Neilson. “He’s not played a lot of games in the last couple of weeks. Also there are guys he’s very loyal to within that squad who Lawrence has to try to get in ahead of.”

While some clubs would be happy to wrap star performers in cotton wool at such a pivotal period of the season, Neilson is keen for his men to push themselves to the highest level. “I would rather him go away with the national team because it gives him that lift and puts him training at that level,” he said. “Obviously you hope they come back uninjured but the more we get away the better for us. He’s been outstanding this season but I think he has to get into the Scotland team, show what he can do at that level, then stay there.”