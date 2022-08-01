Hearts transfers: Ex-Barcelona and Man City players targeted as 'offer submitted' for South Korean forward

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 11 times for his country, is currently in a rich vein of form with Suwon in his homeland, which has caught the eye of a number of clubs across the world.

The Edinburgh Evening News claims that Hearts have submitted an offer to Suwon for Lee and have put a three-year deal on the table.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee was part of Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy, moving to Spain when he was 12 and rising up the ranks with the club, representing the B team. He was then sold to Hellas Verona in Italy for £1.5million and has also had loan spells with Sint-Truiden in Belgium and Portimonense in Portugal.

Lee Seung-woo has been capped 11 times by South Korea.

Lee went back to South Korea earlier this year and has scored ten goals in 22 appearances in the K League 1.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is keen to add further options to his forward line despite already signing Scotland internationalist Lawrence Shankland from Beerschot and Alan Forrest from Livingston.

Hearts have also been linked with a move for English midfielder Jacob Davenport.

The 23-year-old is a free agent after being released by Blackburn Rovers in June. He was on trial at Reading last month but has yet to find a new club.

Jacob Davenport is a free agent after leaving Blackburn this summer.