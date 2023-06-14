All Sections
Hearts transfer window: Possible arrivals and exits as future of star player up in the air

Hearts face a big summer as they look to respond losing to third place to Aberdeen under new management.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:09 BST
 Comment

Steven Naismith was given the Tynecastle Park job permanently after his interim spell last season, winning the favour of the club’s hierarchy with Spanish boss Jose Cifuentes also in the running. While Naismith was given the title of technical director due to European involvement and qualification, he will very much be the team’s head coach.

The decision has already been taken on a few first-team players. Peter Haring extended his deal but others have left, including Gary Mackay-Steven, Ross Stewart and Michael Smith. However, the future of Josh Ginnelly remains up in the air. The Englishman is out of contract after his best season in a Hearts top with 13 goals and a further seven assists. The club are very keen to extend his deal but the 26-year-old has spoken of the need to get the right deal for him and one which would allow him to see his family more often. Recently, Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa have been credited with an interest and will be able to offer Champions League football. As league winners, their third in a row, they will enter the second qualifying round.

There could be interest in other Hearts stars with the likes of Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane possible targets for English sides. Both come into the summer off the back of good seasons with the club having turned down an offer for Sibbick in January.

Regarding incoming transfers, speculation has been minimal. January transfer target Callum Paterson has signed a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday. The likelihood is the club will be relatively busy, especially if Ginnelly departs. There may be defensive reinforcements to replace Smith and James Hill who returned to his parent club. Naismith may look to add in midfield both in terms of solidity and on the ball. Fans will be looking for attacking additions, especially width and pace.

Hearts return to pre-season at the end of the month and have a confirmed friendly against Dunfermline Athletic on July 9. The team won’t be in European involvement until after the start of the new Premiership season on August 5. They will enter the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Hearts have appointed Steven Naismith as manager but the future of forward Josh Ginnelly is still up in the air. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Hearts have appointed Steven Naismith as manager but the future of forward Josh Ginnelly is still up in the air. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
